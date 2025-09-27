TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 25.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 722.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $6,937,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,809 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

