Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.11.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $201.58 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,153 shares of company stock worth $28,622,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

