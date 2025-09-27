Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $163.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

