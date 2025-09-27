Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC decreased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 2.6% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in RTX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Up 1.9%

RTX opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.