Cove Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 14,838.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $163.50 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

