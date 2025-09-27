One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys 427 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,367,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,680,000 after buying an additional 2,611,483 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,811,000 after buying an additional 1,352,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,839,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

