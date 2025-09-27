Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after buying an additional 1,902,081 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 738.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,766,000 after purchasing an additional 668,637 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $218.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.45.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

