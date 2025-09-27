Novem Group Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Novem Group lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 669,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,549,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 10,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

About Kinder Morgan



Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

