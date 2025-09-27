US Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

US Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.4% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Netflix by 27.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 68.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,210.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,208.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,150.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

