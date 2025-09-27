Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $385.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.00 and a 200-day moving average of $446.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

