TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Has $364,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 74.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.04.

Biogen Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

