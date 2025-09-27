State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $114.79.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.41.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MRK
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.