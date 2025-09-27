LVW Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Rollins by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Rollins by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rollins in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

