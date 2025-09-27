U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 839 AppLovin Corporation $APP

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Zacks Research raised AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.76.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total value of $170,789.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,105.50. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.7%

AppLovin stock opened at $669.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.48. The company has a market cap of $226.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.44. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $671.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

