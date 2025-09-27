Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Takes $281,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,118,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,393,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $112.10 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.36.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.
Get Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.