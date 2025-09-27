ORG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.31.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

