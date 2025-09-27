Crown Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Crown Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Dbs Bank upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $440.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.42. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 254.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

