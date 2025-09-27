Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 52.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.1% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.