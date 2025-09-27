FCG Investment Co Sells 3,509 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

FCG Investment Co lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of FCG Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 4.0%

TSLA stock opened at $440.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 254.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.