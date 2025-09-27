Embree Financial Group Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Embree Financial Group lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hiley Hunt Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $440.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 254.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

