Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.08 Million in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ DASH opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 145.82 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $278.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. This trade represents a 68.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 991,480 shares of company stock valued at $243,387,669. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 target price on shares of DoorDash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.