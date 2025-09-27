West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.71. The firm has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

