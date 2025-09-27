Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after buying an additional 1,635,636 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PM opened at $164.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

