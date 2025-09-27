Diversified Enterprises LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Postrock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

