Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 6.7% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $246.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average of $183.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

