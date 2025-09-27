Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $291.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.