Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 5,155 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45,670 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 96,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

