TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 320 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $152.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

