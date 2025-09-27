Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases 68,234 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,234 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,969 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $127,892,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Melius started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

