Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 951.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.48.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. Target Corporation has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

