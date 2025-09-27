ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $565.63 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,349 shares of company stock valued at $21,372,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.