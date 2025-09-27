Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $291.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.18 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.44. The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

