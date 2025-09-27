CX Institutional Sells 253 Shares of Kellanova $K

CX Institutional decreased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $77.97 on Friday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 60.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 916,680 shares of company stock valued at $73,093,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.