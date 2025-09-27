Mastercard Incorporated $MA is TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s 10th Largest Position

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.9% of TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

NYSE:MA opened at $565.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $579.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,349 shares of company stock worth $21,372,994. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

