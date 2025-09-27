One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 79.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 182.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,081,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,548.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,060.98 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,553.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,264.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price target (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 price target (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

