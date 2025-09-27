U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 33.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $2,322,000. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.9%
NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $45.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Super Micro Computer Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
