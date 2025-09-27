Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,090 Shares of TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in TEGNA by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 596,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,371,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TEGNA by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 600,407 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

TEGNA Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.92 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

