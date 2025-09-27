West Branch Capital LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after buying an additional 2,138,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after buying an additional 1,693,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

