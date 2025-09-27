Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $765,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 350,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,958,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $175.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.81. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. The trade was a 39.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

