Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases 852 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust $BMEZ

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 326.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,764 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 308,562 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,268,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 222,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 112,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,283,000.

BMEZ stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

