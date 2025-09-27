Novem Group Purchases 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Novem Group raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Booking by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 747 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,500. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price target (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,548.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,553.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,264.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,060.98 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

