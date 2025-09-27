Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Raised by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $255,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Down 0.5%
AAPL opened at $255.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.22.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.66.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
