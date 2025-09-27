Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $12.36 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $255.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average is $213.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.66.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

