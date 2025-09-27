HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $419.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.78. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $422.46.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.