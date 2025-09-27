Ascent Capital Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Ascent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after acquiring an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $283.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day moving average is $200.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

