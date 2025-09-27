Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

