AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.1% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.76 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $82.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

