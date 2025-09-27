Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $731,512,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $283.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.44. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

