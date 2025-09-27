Novem Group Has $922,000 Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Novem Group reduced its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari stock opened at $474.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.17 and a 200-day moving average of $467.74. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

