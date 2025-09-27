MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,091 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Oracle by 314.8% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 367,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,572,000. Finally, CBM Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $283.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day moving average is $200.44. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.